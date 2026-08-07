Kabrambam Meitei

Kabrambam Meitei

all rounder

Full name:Kabrambam Meitei
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101113
Innings181113
Overs150.573.335.0
Balls---
Maidens4260
Runs447248312
Wickets1795
Avg26.2927.5562.4
SR53.234942
Eco2.963.378.91
BB532
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101113
Innings18711
Not outs213
Runs1534053
Balls Faced28410280
Avg9.566.666.62
SR53.8739.2166.25
Fours2351
Fifties000
Sixies303
Highest261218
Hundreds000

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