Kabrambam Meitei
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kabrambam Meitei
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|11
|13
|Innings
|18
|11
|13
|Overs
|150.5
|73.3
|35.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|42
|6
|0
|Runs
|447
|248
|312
|Wickets
|17
|9
|5
|Avg
|26.29
|27.55
|62.4
|SR
|53.23
|49
|42
|Eco
|2.96
|3.37
|8.91
|BB
|5
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|11
|13
|Innings
|18
|7
|11
|Not outs
|2
|1
|3
|Runs
|153
|40
|53
|Balls Faced
|284
|102
|80
|Avg
|9.56
|6.66
|6.62
|SR
|53.87
|39.21
|66.25
|Fours
|23
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|3
|Highest
|26
|12
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0