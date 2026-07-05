Kaleemullah
bowler
|Full name:
|Kaleemullah
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|25
|60
|25
|Innings
|39
|25
|60
|25
|Overs
|291.0
|78.0
|452.3
|78.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|3
|40
|3
|Runs
|1289
|527
|2026
|527
|Wickets
|35
|21
|58
|21
|Avg
|36.82
|25.09
|34.93
|25.09
|SR
|49.88
|22.28
|46.81
|22.28
|Eco
|4.42
|6.75
|4.47
|6.75
|BB
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|25
|60
|25
|Innings
|23
|11
|37
|11
|Not outs
|10
|4
|14
|4
|Runs
|125
|85
|203
|85
|Balls Faced
|120
|73
|215
|73
|Avg
|9.61
|12.14
|8.82
|12.14
|SR
|104.16
|116.43
|94.41
|116.43
|Fours
|6
|1
|10
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|15
|8
|Highest
|20
|15
|20
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0