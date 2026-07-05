Kaleemullah

Kaleemullah

bowler

Full name:Kaleemullah
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches39256025
Innings39256025
Overs291.078.0452.378.0
Balls----
Maidens263403
Runs12895272026527
Wickets35215821
Avg36.8225.0934.9325.09
SR49.8822.2846.8122.28
Eco4.426.754.476.75
BB3343
4w0010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches39256025
Innings23113711
Not outs104144
Runs1258520385
Balls Faced1207321573
Avg9.6112.148.8212.14
SR104.16116.4394.41116.43
Fours61101
Fifties0000
Sixies88158
Highest20152015
Hundreds0000

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