Match details Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 11.08.2026

T20

NEL
NEL
RTW
RTW

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nellai Royal Kings Squad

PlayersBala Yoghi Arun, Cherian B Emmanuel, Easwaran Rithik, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Harish NS, Karthik Arun, Khan Muhammed Adnan, Kumar M Uday, Kumar Risheek, Kumar Santhosh, Mukilesh U, Rathi Sachin, Rocky B, Rohan J, Rohit Ramalingam, Selvaganapathi S, SR Athish, V Yudheeshwaran, Yadav R Sonu
Benchno information yet

Ruby Trichy Warriors Squad

PlayersDavidson V Athisayaraj, Dhas Antony, Ganesh Moorthi M, Jamal Jafar, K Easwaran, Kousik J, Kumar P Saravan, Kumaran N Selva, Rajkumar K, Rajkumar R, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Saran T, Shriraam G Sai, Sundar S Shyam, Sundar Washington, Suresh Kumar J, Suriya S Bhuvan, Thamarai Kannan K Gowtham, Yadav Sanjay
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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