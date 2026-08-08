Squads Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 19.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arul M Viju
bowler
Davidson V Athisayaraj
bowler
Bhuvaneswaran P.
all rounder
Dhas Antony
all rounder
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Ganesh Moorthi M
bowler
H Dinesh
no information yet
Jamal Jafar
batsman
Indrajith Baba
batsman
K Easwaran
bowler
Jayant R K
batsman
Kousik J
all rounder
Karthik Saran M
all rounder
Kumar P Saravan
bowler
Karuppasamy Sakthi
no information yet
Kumaran N Selva
bowler
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Rajkumar K
batsman
Krish E
no information yet
Rajkumar R
bowler
Mittan Mohit
batsman
Ramesh Kalimuthu
all rounder
Rajesh Nair Anuraag
no information yet
Saran T
wicket keeper
S Shivam Singh
all rounder
Shriraam G Sai
no information yet
Saini Hunny
no information yet
Sundar S Shyam
batsman
Sasidharan R
no information yet
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Sharma Nirankar
no information yet
Suresh Kumar J
wicket keeper
Singh Shivam
no information yet
Suriya S Bhuvan
no information yet
VK Vineeth
no information yet
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Yadav Sanjay
batsman
Match has not started yet