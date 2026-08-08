Squads Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 19.08.2026

T20

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RTW
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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bhuvaneswaran P.

all rounder

Dhas Antony

all rounder

H Dinesh

no information yet

Jayant R K

batsman

Kousik J

all rounder

Karthik Saran M

all rounder

Karuppasamy Sakthi

no information yet

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

Rajkumar K

batsman

Krish E

no information yet

Ramesh Kalimuthu

all rounder

Rajesh Nair Anuraag

no information yet

Saran T

wicket keeper

S Shivam Singh

all rounder

Shriraam G Sai

no information yet

Saini Hunny

no information yet

Sasidharan R

no information yet

Sharma Nirankar

no information yet

Suresh Kumar J

wicket keeper

Singh Shivam

no information yet

Suriya S Bhuvan

no information yet

VK Vineeth

no information yet

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet