Squads Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 21.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davidson V Athisayaraj
bowler
Aadithiya GG Harish
no information yet
Dhas Antony
all rounder
Ahmed Waseem
no information yet
Ganesh Moorthi M
bowler
Arun B
bowler
Jamal Jafar
batsman
Arvindh R Ram
wicket keeper
K Easwaran
bowler
Ashwin Murugan
bowler
Kousik J
all rounder
G Rajalingam
no information yet
Kumar P Saravan
bowler
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Kumaran N Selva
bowler
K Singh Swapnil
no information yet
Rajkumar K
batsman
K Aashiq
no information yet
Rajkumar R
bowler
Krishna N Sunil
no information yet
Ramesh Kalimuthu
all rounder
Kumar J Prem
no information yet
Saran T
wicket keeper
Lokesh Raj TD
bowler
Shriraam G Sai
no information yet
Mokit Hariharan RS
batsman
Sundar S Shyam
batsman
Prasath M. Mohana
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Raj S Dinesh
no information yet
Suresh Kumar J
wicket keeper
Silambarasan M
bowler
Suriya S Bhuvan
no information yet
Sujay S
no information yet
Tanwar Abhishek
bowler
Yadav Sanjay
batsman
Valthapa Ashwanth
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet