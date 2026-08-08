Squads Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 21.08.2026

T20

RTW
RTW
CHEG
CHEG

Playing

RTW
RTW
CHEG
CHEG
First TeamSecond Team
Aadithiya GG Harish

no information yet

Dhas Antony

all rounder

Ahmed Waseem

no information yet

Arun B

bowler

Arvindh R Ram

wicket keeper

Kousik J

all rounder

G Rajalingam

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

K Singh Swapnil

no information yet

Rajkumar K

batsman

K Aashiq

no information yet

Krishna N Sunil

no information yet

Ramesh Kalimuthu

all rounder

Kumar J Prem

no information yet

Saran T

wicket keeper

Shriraam G Sai

no information yet

Raj S Dinesh

no information yet

Suresh Kumar J

wicket keeper

Suriya S Bhuvan

no information yet

Sujay S

no information yet

Valthapa Ashwanth

wicket keeper

Bench

RTW
RTW
CHEG
CHEG

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet