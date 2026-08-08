Match details Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 13.08.2026

T20

RTW
RTW
TIR
TIR

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 13, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
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Ruby Trichy Warriors Squad

PlayersDavidson V Athisayaraj, Dhas Antony, Ganesh Moorthi M, Jamal Jafar, K Easwaran, Kousik J, Kumar P Saravan, Kumaran N Selva, Rajkumar K, Rajkumar R, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Saran T, Shriraam G Sai, Sundar S Shyam, Sundar Washington, Suresh Kumar J, Suriya S Bhuvan, Thamarai Kannan K Gowtham, Yadav Sanjay
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Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad

PlayersA Esakkimuthu, Achyuth CV, Anovankar V, Dev Kumar Akshay, Ganesh S, K Shantanu, Kishore Sai, M Bharath, M Mathivannan, M Vishal, Mohamed Ali S, Natarajan Thangarasu, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Prasath S Mohan, R Silambarasan, Raheja Tushar, Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra, Sasidev Uthirasamy, Sathvik V P Amith, Wafar K
Benchno information yet

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