Keith Kulinga
all rounder
|Full name:
|Keith Kulinga
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|10
|1
|Innings
|10
|8
|1
|Overs
|162.0
|44.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|7
|0
|Runs
|564
|169
|20
|Wickets
|16
|5
|0
|Avg
|35.25
|33.8
|0
|SR
|60.75
|52.8
|0
|Eco
|3.48
|3.84
|10
|BB
|5
|2
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|10
|1
|Innings
|11
|3
|0
|Not outs
|6
|1
|0
|Runs
|11
|3
|0
|Balls Faced
|130
|49
|0
|Avg
|2.2
|1.5
|0
|SR
|8.46
|6.12
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0