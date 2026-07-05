Keith Kulinga

Keith Kulinga

all rounder

Full name:Keith Kulinga
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7101
Innings1081
Overs162.044.02.0
Balls---
Maidens2270
Runs56416920
Wickets1650
Avg35.2533.80
SR60.7552.80
Eco3.483.8410
BB520
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7101
Innings1130
Not outs610
Runs1130
Balls Faced130490
Avg2.21.50
SR8.466.120
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest420
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sauramba, Kudzai

Sauramba, Kudzai

Mawadzi, Definite

Mawadzi, Definite

Mhlanga, Fortune

Mhlanga, Fortune

Kasuza, Kevin

Kasuza, Kevin

Ncube, Njabulo

Ncube, Njabulo

Moor, Peter

Moor, Peter

Nyauchi, Victor

Nyauchi, Victor

Chiora, Tinashe

Chiora, Tinashe

Tiripano, Donald

Tiripano, Donald

Munyonga, Tony

Munyonga, Tony