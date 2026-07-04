Kyle Ian Simmonds

Kyle Ian Simmonds

bowler

Full name:Kyle Ian Simmonds
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Pretoria Capitals

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches483723
Innings783621
Overs1722.2297.573.0
Balls---
Maidens360140
Runs50851252469
Wickets1924526
Avg26.4827.8218.03
SR53.8239.7116.84
Eco2.954.26.42
BB1043
4w1210
5w700
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches483723
Innings762817
Not outs1327
Runs1820314143
Balls Faced2562397122
Avg28.8812.0714.3
SR71.0379.09117.21
Fours2541612
Fifties510
Sixies1454
Highest1135646
Hundreds200

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