Kyle Ian Simmonds
bowler
|Full name:
|Kyle Ian Simmonds
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|37
|23
|Innings
|78
|36
|21
|Overs
|1722.2
|297.5
|73.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|360
|14
|0
|Runs
|5085
|1252
|469
|Wickets
|192
|45
|26
|Avg
|26.48
|27.82
|18.03
|SR
|53.82
|39.71
|16.84
|Eco
|2.95
|4.2
|6.42
|BB
|10
|4
|3
|4w
|12
|1
|0
|5w
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|37
|23
|Innings
|76
|28
|17
|Not outs
|13
|2
|7
|Runs
|1820
|314
|143
|Balls Faced
|2562
|397
|122
|Avg
|28.88
|12.07
|14.3
|SR
|71.03
|79.09
|117.21
|Fours
|254
|16
|12
|Fifties
|5
|1
|0
|Sixies
|14
|5
|4
|Highest
|113
|56
|46
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0