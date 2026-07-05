Lahiru Dewatage
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Lahiru Dewatage
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|2
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|54
|77
|19
|Balls Faced
|87
|115
|21
|Avg
|27
|25.66
|9.5
|SR
|62.06
|66.95
|90.47
|Fours
|6
|5
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|53
|39
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0