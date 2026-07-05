Lahiru Dewatage

Lahiru Dewatage

wicket keeper

Full name:Lahiru Dewatage
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Ragama CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings232
Not outs000
Runs547719
Balls Faced8711521
Avg2725.669.5
SR62.0666.9590.47
Fours652
Fifties100
Sixies010
Highest533917
Hundreds000

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