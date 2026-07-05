Lakshan Eranga Kumara Edirisinghe
batsman
|Full name:
|Lakshan Eranga Kumara Edirisinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|42
|33
|Innings
|20
|9
|13
|Overs
|92.0
|27.3
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|1
|Runs
|383
|124
|176
|Wickets
|16
|5
|13
|Avg
|23.93
|24.8
|13.53
|SR
|34.5
|33
|14.3
|Eco
|4.16
|4.5
|5.67
|BB
|5
|2
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|42
|33
|Innings
|102
|41
|27
|Not outs
|7
|5
|2
|Runs
|3032
|1133
|472
|Balls Faced
|5709
|1688
|410
|Avg
|31.91
|31.47
|18.88
|SR
|53.1
|67.12
|115.12
|Fours
|302
|84
|43
|Fifties
|16
|9
|2
|Sixies
|48
|27
|11
|Highest
|134
|78
|63
|Hundreds
|6
|0
|0