Lakshan Eranga Kumara Edirisinghe

Lakshan Eranga Kumara Edirisinghe

batsman

Full name:Lakshan Eranga Kumara Edirisinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Sixers

Galle Nsl

Sri Lanka Army

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches634233
Innings20913
Overs92.027.331.0
Balls---
Maidens1201
Runs383124176
Wickets16513
Avg23.9324.813.53
SR34.53314.3
Eco4.164.55.67
BB523
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches634233
Innings1024127
Not outs752
Runs30321133472
Balls Faced57091688410
Avg31.9131.4718.88
SR53.167.12115.12
Fours3028443
Fifties1692
Sixies482711
Highest1347863
Hundreds600

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