Loa Nou
bowler
|Full name:
|Loa Nou
|Nationality:
|Papua new guinea
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|3
|6
|1
|3
|Overs
|10.0
|83.0
|2.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Runs
|65
|301
|18
|65
|Wickets
|1
|12
|0
|1
|Avg
|65
|25.08
|0
|65
|SR
|60
|41.5
|0
|60
|Eco
|6.5
|3.62
|9
|6.5
|BB
|1
|6
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|4
|1
|1
|Runs
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Balls Faced
|3
|32
|8
|3
|Avg
|0
|3
|0
|0
|SR
|66.66
|9.37
|50
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0