Loa Nou

Loa Nou

bowler

Full name:Loa Nou
Nationality:Papua new guinea
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Papua New Guinea

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3313
Innings3613
Overs10.083.02.010.0
Balls----
Maidens0900
Runs653011865
Wickets11201
Avg6525.08065
SR6041.5060
Eco6.53.6296.5
BB1601
4w0000
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3313
Innings1511
Not outs1411
Runs2342
Balls Faced33283
Avg0300
SR66.669.375066.66
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest2242
Hundreds0000

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