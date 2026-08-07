Mahage Hapuwita Savindra Manju S

Mahage Hapuwita Savindra Manju S

all rounder

Full name:Mahage Hapuwita Savindra Manju S
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1212
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Adam, Umar

Adam, Umar

Shaof Hassan, Ibrahim

Shaof Hassan, Ibrahim

Shafeeg, Leem

Shafeeg, Leem

Nashath, Ibrahim

Nashath, Ibrahim

Ameel, Ahmed

Ameel, Ahmed

Ali, Ismail

Ali, Ismail

Farhath, Azyan

Farhath, Azyan

Rizan, Ibrahim

Rizan, Ibrahim

Azzam, Mohamed

Azzam, Mohamed

Ibrahim, Hassan

Ibrahim, Hassan