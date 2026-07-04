Matthew Pollard

Matthew Pollard

bowler

Full name:Matthew Pollard
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings94
Overs102.226.0
Balls--
Maidens282
Runs301134
Wickets156
Avg20.0622.33
SR40.9326
Eco2.945.15
BB73
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings93
Not outs31
Runs9343
Balls Faced15543
Avg15.521.5
SR60100
Fours73
Fifties00
Sixies21
Highest2936
Hundreds00

Another Players

Jansen, Duan

Jansen, Duan

Whitehead, Sean

Whitehead, Sean

Pienaar, Obus

Pienaar, Obus

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Botha, Patrick

Botha, Patrick

Coetzee, Gerald

Coetzee, Gerald

Snyman, Jacques

Snyman, Jacques

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng