Matthew Pollard
bowler
|Full name:
|Matthew Pollard
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|9
|4
|Overs
|102.2
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|28
|2
|Runs
|301
|134
|Wickets
|15
|6
|Avg
|20.06
|22.33
|SR
|40.93
|26
|Eco
|2.94
|5.15
|BB
|7
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|9
|3
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|93
|43
|Balls Faced
|155
|43
|Avg
|15.5
|21.5
|SR
|60
|100
|Fours
|7
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|29
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0