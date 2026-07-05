Mayank Dagar News View all All the latest news about cricketer Mayank Dagar is presented here especially for you, from his training plan to what he has achieved on the field in the last cricket matches played. ‌IPL 2024 | Twitter goes gaga as Nicholas Pooran turns cricket at Chinnaswamy to baseball play with bullseye Amidst the rapid rise of franchise tournaments, the IPL stands out due to the quality of cricket one gets to witness. The spectators' attention was grabbed again, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran’s scintillating aim in the field, inducing a direct hit from the deep to send Mayank Dagar back to the hut. Mayank Dagar ‌IPL 2024 | Twitter lauds as de Kock-Mayank pepper RCB to earn LSG back-to-back wins Mayank Dagar IPL 2021 | One injury replacement player for each of the 8 IPL franchises Mayank Dagar Mayank Dagar beats Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey to sets a new highscore in the yo-yo test Mayank Dagar In uncle Viru's footsteps- Mayank Dagar aims to wear the India Blue someday

International career

Mayank Dagar, born on November 11, 1996, in Delhi, is a left-arm orthodox bowler. He first gained attention by playing for the Indian Under-19 team in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016.

Under-19 Career

In 2016, Dagar played for India U-19 in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. He was one of the best bowlers for India in the tournament, taking 11 wickets in just 4 innings. He had an excellent average of 9.36 and an impressive economy rate of 2.88. India finished as runners-up in the competition.

Dagar’s success at this level helped him get attention in domestic cricket, where he plays for Himachal Pradesh and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Leagues Participation

Mayank Dagar has only participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. Here’s a breakdown of his involvement in the league over the years:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Mayank Dagar was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2018 IPL auction but did not get a chance to play that season. In 2023, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and made his debut on April 21, 2023, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Year Team Matches Played Wickets Taken Economy Rate Additional Info 2018 Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) Did not play - - - 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 - - IPL debut vs CSK 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 5 1 10.14 Traded for Shahbaz Ahmed, played against Rajasthan Royals 2025 - - - - Remained unsold at the auction, base price Rs 30 million

In the 2024 season, Dagar played 5 matches, taking 1 wicket at an economy rate of 10.14. His final match in the 2024 IPL was against Rajasthan Royals in April 2024, where he bowled 4 overs, conceding 34 runs without a wicket.

After the 2025 IPL auction, Dagar went unsold, with a base price of Rs 30 million.

Domestic career

Mayank Dagar started his domestic career with Himachal Pradesh (HP) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2015-16 season. He played against Delhi in his first List-A match, scoring 21 runs but did not take any wickets. HP lost the match by 6 wickets.

He debuted in first-class cricket in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season, playing against Andhra Pradesh. Dagar scored 42 runs in that match, and the game ended in a draw. His T20 debut for HP came on January 29, 2017, against Services.

For the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Dagar will be a key player for HP. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) squad consists of experienced players and young talents. Dagar, known for his off-spin, will be important in testing the opposition’s batting. Vaibhav Arora will lead the pace attack alongside Dagar.

Records and achievements

In the 2016 U-19 World Cup, Dagar was a key performer for India, playing a vital role in their run to the final. His domestic cricket performances have helped establish him as a promising spinner, and he continues to grow in his career, aiming for greater heights in Indian cricket.

Mayank Dagar set a yo-yo test record with a score of 19.3 in July 2018.

Personal life

Mayank Dagar was born in Delhi and went to Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. His father, Jitender Dagar, played cricket in college and now works for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Mayank's uncle, Virender Sehwag, is a famous former cricketer who helped Mayank get picked by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2018 IPL auction.

Finance

Mayank Dagar has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Cars and House

There is no available information about Mayank Dagar’s cars or house.

Scandals

In March 2024, during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dagar bowled two overs, allowing only 6 runs. However, RCB chose not to use him further in the game. Dinesh Karthik, RCB's head coach, explained that the decision was made because Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube were batting, and they believed Dagar's bowling would not be effective against them. RCB lost the match by 6 wickets, and this decision received criticism from experts.

Fans

Mayank Dagar has 350k followers on Instagram. Fans can also follow his updates on the Indian Cricket Fans forum.