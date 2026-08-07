Mehran Khan

Mehran Khan

all rounder

Full name:Mehran Khan
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches25231
Innings16219
Overs42.05.050.0
Balls---
Maidens101
Runs30026352
Wickets13017
Avg23.07020.7
SR19.38017.64
Eco7.145.27.04
BB304
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches25231
Innings19224
Not outs404
Runs19332243
Balls Faced17328213
Avg12.861612.15
SR111.56114.28114.08
Fours14218
Fifties000
Sixies638
Highest292029
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ilyas, Aqib

Ilyas, Aqib

Kumar, Suraj

Kumar, Suraj

Harishbhai, Kashyap kumar

Harishbhai, Kashyap kumar

Shafique, Adeel

Shafique, Adeel

Singh, Jatinder

Singh, Jatinder

S, Sammay

S, Sammay

Khan, Ayaan

Khan, Ayaan

Odedra, Jay Virambhai

Odedra, Jay Virambhai

Maqsood, Zeeshan

Maqsood, Zeeshan

M, Rafiullah

M, Rafiullah