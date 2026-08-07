Mehran Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mehran Khan
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|2
|31
|Innings
|16
|2
|19
|Overs
|42.0
|5.0
|50.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|300
|26
|352
|Wickets
|13
|0
|17
|Avg
|23.07
|0
|20.7
|SR
|19.38
|0
|17.64
|Eco
|7.14
|5.2
|7.04
|BB
|3
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|2
|31
|Innings
|19
|2
|24
|Not outs
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|193
|32
|243
|Balls Faced
|173
|28
|213
|Avg
|12.86
|16
|12.15
|SR
|111.56
|114.28
|114.08
|Fours
|14
|2
|18
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|3
|8
|Highest
|29
|20
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0