Mohammad Abdul Mazid
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Abdul Mazid
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|90
|102
|23
|Innings
|24
|6
|0
|Overs
|76.1
|12.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|0
|0
|Runs
|266
|85
|0
|Wickets
|1
|1
|0
|Avg
|266
|85
|0
|SR
|457
|75
|0
|Eco
|3.49
|6.8
|0
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|90
|102
|23
|Innings
|154
|102
|23
|Not outs
|11
|5
|0
|Runs
|5331
|3220
|395
|Balls Faced
|11077
|4722
|382
|Avg
|37.27
|33.19
|17.17
|SR
|48.12
|68.19
|103.4
|Fours
|636
|300
|27
|Fifties
|27
|22
|1
|Sixies
|61
|70
|17
|Highest
|253
|118
|57
|Hundreds
|12
|7
|0