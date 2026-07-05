Mohammad Abdul Mazid

Mohammad Abdul Mazid

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Abdul Mazid
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9010223
Innings2460
Overs76.112.30
Balls---
Maidens900
Runs266850
Wickets110
Avg266850
SR457750
Eco3.496.80
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9010223
Innings15410223
Not outs1150
Runs53313220395
Balls Faced110774722382
Avg37.2733.1917.17
SR48.1268.19103.4
Fours63630027
Fifties27221
Sixies617017
Highest25311857
Hundreds1270

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