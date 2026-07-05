Mohammad Nadeem
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Nadeem
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|42
|57
|45
|Innings
|26
|40
|45
|43
|Overs
|135.2
|112.0
|234.0
|120.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|8
|0
|Runs
|753
|813
|1220
|871
|Wickets
|19
|26
|40
|28
|Avg
|39.63
|31.26
|30.5
|31.1
|SR
|42.73
|25.84
|35.1
|25.71
|Eco
|5.56
|7.25
|5.21
|7.25
|BB
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|42
|57
|45
|Innings
|30
|28
|51
|29
|Not outs
|12
|6
|15
|7
|Runs
|705
|389
|1180
|396
|Balls Faced
|1104
|367
|1956
|369
|Avg
|39.16
|17.68
|32.77
|18
|SR
|63.85
|105.99
|60.32
|107.31
|Fours
|53
|21
|87
|21
|Fifties
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Sixies
|8
|12
|11
|13
|Highest
|69
|77
|69
|77
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0