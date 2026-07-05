Mohammad Nadeem

Mohammad Nadeem

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Nadeem
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches35425745
Innings26404543
Overs135.2112.0234.0120.0
Balls----
Maidens4080
Runs7538131220871
Wickets19264028
Avg39.6331.2630.531.1
SR42.7325.8435.125.71
Eco5.567.255.217.25
BB3444
4w0121
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches35425745
Innings30285129
Not outs126157
Runs7053891180396
Balls Faced11043671956369
Avg39.1617.6832.7718
SR63.85105.9960.32107.31
Fours53218721
Fifties5171
Sixies8121113
Highest69776977
Hundreds0000

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