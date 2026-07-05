Monde Maqunqu

Monde Maqunqu

bowler

Full name:Monde Maqunqu

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches37
Innings57
Overs72.244.5
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs280215
Wickets94
Avg31.1153.75
SR48.2267.25
Eco3.874.79
BB71
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches37
Innings53
Not outs13
Runs195
Balls Faced3119
Avg4.750
SR61.2926.31
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest182
Hundreds00

Another Players

Jansen, Duan

Jansen, Duan

Whitehead, Sean

Whitehead, Sean

Pienaar, Obus

Pienaar, Obus

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Botha, Patrick

Botha, Patrick

Coetzee, Gerald

Coetzee, Gerald

Snyman, Jacques

Snyman, Jacques

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng