Monde Maqunqu
bowler
|Full name:
|Monde Maqunqu
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|5
|7
|Overs
|72.2
|44.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|280
|215
|Wickets
|9
|4
|Avg
|31.11
|53.75
|SR
|48.22
|67.25
|Eco
|3.87
|4.79
|BB
|7
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|5
|3
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|19
|5
|Balls Faced
|31
|19
|Avg
|4.75
|0
|SR
|61.29
|26.31
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|18
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0