Muawiyath Abdul Ghanee
batsman
|Full name:
|Muawiyath Abdul Ghanee
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|78
|78
|Balls Faced
|78
|78
|Avg
|15.6
|15.6
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|36
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0