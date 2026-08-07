Muawiyath Abdul Ghanee

Muawiyath Abdul Ghanee

batsman

Full name:Muawiyath Abdul Ghanee
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs7878
Balls Faced7878
Avg15.615.6
SR100100
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3636
Hundreds00

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Azzam, Mohamed

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Ibrahim, Hassan

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