Muhammad Naseem Khushi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Muhammad Naseem Khushi
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|35
|40
|35
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|35
|40
|35
|Innings
|25
|25
|32
|25
|Not outs
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Runs
|395
|355
|516
|355
|Balls Faced
|351
|260
|510
|260
|Avg
|17.17
|16.13
|17.79
|16.13
|SR
|112.53
|136.53
|101.17
|136.53
|Fours
|25
|17
|32
|17
|Fifties
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sixies
|22
|24
|30
|24
|Highest
|69
|64
|69
|64
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0