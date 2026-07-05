Muhammad Naseem Khushi

Muhammad Naseem Khushi

wicket keeper

Full name:Muhammad Naseem Khushi
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches33354035
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches33354035
Innings25253225
Not outs2333
Runs395355516355
Balls Faced351260510260
Avg17.1716.1317.7916.13
SR112.53136.53101.17136.53
Fours25173217
Fifties1111
Sixies22243024
Highest69646964
Hundreds0000

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