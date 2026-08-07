Munis S Ansari
bowler
|Full name:
|Munis S Ansari
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|5
|17
|Innings
|10
|5
|16
|Overs
|37.5
|30.2
|59.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|4
|1
|Runs
|334
|120
|489
|Wickets
|8
|3
|18
|Avg
|41.75
|40
|27.16
|SR
|28.37
|60.66
|19.94
|Eco
|8.82
|3.95
|8.17
|BB
|3
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|5
|17
|Innings
|4
|4
|4
|Not outs
|4
|1
|4
|Runs
|5
|16
|5
|Balls Faced
|10
|30
|10
|Avg
|0
|5.33
|0
|SR
|50
|53.33
|50
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|3
|9
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0