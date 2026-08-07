Munis S Ansari

Munis S Ansari

bowler

Full name:Munis S Ansari
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches11517
Innings10516
Overs37.530.259.5
Balls---
Maidens041
Runs334120489
Wickets8318
Avg41.754027.16
SR28.3760.6619.94
Eco8.823.958.17
BB324
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches11517
Innings444
Not outs414
Runs5165
Balls Faced103010
Avg05.330
SR5053.3350
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest393
Hundreds000

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