Nadif Chowdhury

Nadif Chowdhury

batsman

Full name:Nadif Chowdhury
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches312715061
Innings063294
Overs0735.3150.38.0
Balls----
Maidens015290
Runs0216361164
Wickets072163
Avg030.0438.1821.33
SR061.2956.4316
Eco02.944.058
BB0922
4w0300
5w0300
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches312715061
Innings319013147
Not outs024146
Runs2752742610538
Balls Faced2303695515
Avg931.7722.313.12
SR117.39070.63104.46
Fours2014833
Fifties027121
Sixies007719
Highest121668357
Hundreds0700

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