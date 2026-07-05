Nadif Chowdhury
batsman
|Full name:
|Nadif Chowdhury
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|127
|150
|61
|Innings
|0
|63
|29
|4
|Overs
|0
|735.3
|150.3
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|152
|9
|0
|Runs
|0
|2163
|611
|64
|Wickets
|0
|72
|16
|3
|Avg
|0
|30.04
|38.18
|21.33
|SR
|0
|61.29
|56.43
|16
|Eco
|0
|2.94
|4.05
|8
|BB
|0
|9
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|127
|150
|61
|Innings
|3
|190
|131
|47
|Not outs
|0
|24
|14
|6
|Runs
|27
|5274
|2610
|538
|Balls Faced
|23
|0
|3695
|515
|Avg
|9
|31.77
|22.3
|13.12
|SR
|117.39
|0
|70.63
|104.46
|Fours
|2
|0
|148
|33
|Fifties
|0
|27
|12
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|77
|19
|Highest
|12
|166
|83
|57
|Hundreds
|0
|7
|0
|0