Naseer Naail Ismail
all rounder
|Full name:
|Naseer Naail Ismail
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|31
|31
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|31
|31
|SR
|36
|36
|Eco
|5.16
|5.16
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|2
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0