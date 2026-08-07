Naseer Naail Ismail

Naseer Naail Ismail

all rounder

Full name:Naseer Naail Ismail
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs3131
Wickets11
Avg3131
SR3636
Eco5.165.16
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced22
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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Ameel, Ahmed

Ameel, Ahmed

Ali, Ismail

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Rizan, Ibrahim

Rizan, Ibrahim

Azzam, Mohamed

Azzam, Mohamed

Ibrahim, Hassan

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