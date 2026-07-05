Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile
bowler
|Full name:
|Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|28
|37
|80
|157
|Innings
|32
|27
|63
|80
|154
|Overs
|279.4
|97.0
|1143.3
|718.2
|560.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|1
|277
|34
|4
|Runs
|1555
|802
|3557
|3647
|4321
|Wickets
|52
|34
|124
|146
|186
|Avg
|29.9
|23.58
|28.68
|24.97
|23.23
|SR
|32.26
|17.11
|55.33
|29.52
|18.08
|Eco
|5.56
|8.26
|3.11
|5.07
|7.7
|BB
|4
|4
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|6
|4
|4
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|28
|37
|80
|157
|Innings
|21
|15
|56
|53
|87
|Not outs
|6
|4
|3
|13
|31
|Runs
|252
|150
|994
|703
|692
|Balls Faced
|262
|120
|1389
|739
|532
|Avg
|16.8
|13.63
|18.75
|17.57
|12.35
|SR
|96.18
|125
|71.56
|95.12
|130.07
|Fours
|20
|10
|125
|68
|47
|Fifties
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Sixies
|6
|10
|23
|18
|42
|Highest
|92
|34
|64
|92
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0