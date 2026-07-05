Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile

Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile

bowler

Full name:Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Melbourne Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches32283780157
Innings32276380154
Overs279.497.01143.3718.2560.3
Balls-----
Maidens101277344
Runs1555802355736474321
Wickets5234124146186
Avg29.923.5828.6824.9723.23
SR32.2617.1155.3329.5218.08
Eco5.568.263.115.077.7
BB44954
4w11644
5w00220
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches32283780157
Innings2115565387
Not outs6431331
Runs252150994703692
Balls Faced2621201389739532
Avg16.813.6318.7517.5712.35
SR96.1812571.5695.12130.07
Fours20101256847
Fifties10330
Sixies610231842
Highest9234649242
Hundreds00000

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