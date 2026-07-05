Thomas Fraser Rogers

Thomas Fraser Rogers

bowler

Full name:Thomas Fraser Rogers
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Melbourne Stars

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches315
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches315
Innings315
Not outs01
Runs97356
Balls Faced97289
Avg32.3325.42
SR100123.18
Fours1233
Fifties01
Sixies311
Highest4551
Hundreds00

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