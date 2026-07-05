Thomas Fraser Rogers
bowler
|Full name:
|Thomas Fraser Rogers
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|Innings
|3
|15
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|97
|356
|Balls Faced
|97
|289
|Avg
|32.33
|25.42
|SR
|100
|123.18
|Fours
|12
|33
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|3
|11
|Highest
|45
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|0