Navod Paranavithana
all rounder
|Full name:
|Navod Paranavithana
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|31
|15
|Innings
|31
|25
|7
|Overs
|150.4
|106.4
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|45
|6
|0
|Runs
|370
|394
|113
|Wickets
|16
|21
|2
|Avg
|23.12
|18.76
|56.5
|SR
|56.5
|30.47
|54
|Eco
|2.45
|3.69
|6.27
|BB
|7
|6
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|31
|15
|Innings
|44
|28
|13
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|1245
|771
|207
|Balls Faced
|1969
|1063
|173
|Avg
|29.64
|27.53
|17.25
|SR
|63.23
|72.53
|119.65
|Fours
|145
|83
|19
|Fifties
|9
|6
|2
|Sixies
|9
|3
|5
|Highest
|89
|82
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0