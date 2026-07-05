Navod Paranavithana

Navod Paranavithana

all rounder

Full name:Navod Paranavithana
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaffna Nsl

Kandy Royals

Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253115
Innings31257
Overs150.4106.418.0
Balls---
Maidens4560
Runs370394113
Wickets16212
Avg23.1218.7656.5
SR56.530.4754
Eco2.453.696.27
BB761
4w000
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253115
Innings442813
Not outs201
Runs1245771207
Balls Faced19691063173
Avg29.6427.5317.25
SR63.2372.53119.65
Fours1458319
Fifties962
Sixies935
Highest898256
Hundreds000

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