Nazwan Badheeu Ismail

Nazwan Badheeu Ismail

batsman

Full name:Nazwan Badheeu Ismail
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1919
Wickets33
Avg6.336.33
SR1010
Eco3.83.8
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings33
Not outs22
Runs77
Balls Faced1111
Avg77
SR63.6363.63
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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Rizan, Ibrahim

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Azzam, Mohamed

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Ibrahim, Hassan

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