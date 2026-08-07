Nazwan Badheeu Ismail
batsman
|Full name:
|Nazwan Badheeu Ismail
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|19
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|6.33
|6.33
|SR
|10
|10
|Eco
|3.8
|3.8
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|63.63
|63.63
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0