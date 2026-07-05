Nhlakanipho Mpungose
bowler
|Full name:
|Nhlakanipho Mpungose
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|7
|Innings
|8
|7
|Overs
|73.2
|32.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|0
|Runs
|282
|192
|Wickets
|10
|5
|Avg
|28.2
|38.4
|SR
|44
|38.4
|Eco
|3.84
|6
|BB
|6
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|7
|Innings
|6
|3
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|54
|30
|Balls Faced
|81
|30
|Avg
|18
|15
|SR
|66.66
|100
|Fours
|4
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|32
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0