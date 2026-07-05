Nhlakanipho Mpungose

Nhlakanipho Mpungose

bowler

Full name:Nhlakanipho Mpungose

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches57
Innings87
Overs73.232.0
Balls--
Maidens90
Runs282192
Wickets105
Avg28.238.4
SR4438.4
Eco3.846
BB64
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches57
Innings63
Not outs31
Runs5430
Balls Faced8130
Avg1815
SR66.66100
Fours43
Fifties00
Sixies21
Highest3214
Hundreds00

Another Players

Jansen, Duan

Jansen, Duan

Whitehead, Sean

Whitehead, Sean

Pienaar, Obus

Pienaar, Obus

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Botha, Patrick

Botha, Patrick

Coetzee, Gerald

Coetzee, Gerald

Snyman, Jacques

Snyman, Jacques

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng