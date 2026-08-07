Nigel Bonyongwe
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Nigel Bonyongwe
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|54
|12
|Balls Faced
|99
|28
|Avg
|13.5
|12
|SR
|54.54
|42.85
|Fours
|9
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|25
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0