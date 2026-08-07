Nigel Bonyongwe

Nigel Bonyongwe

wicket keeper

Full name:Nigel Bonyongwe
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings41
Not outs00
Runs5412
Balls Faced9928
Avg13.512
SR54.5442.85
Fours90
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2512
Hundreds00

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