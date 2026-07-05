Nisarg Ketankumar Patel

Nisarg Ketankumar Patel

all rounder

Full name:Nisarg Ketankumar Patel
Nationality:USA

Teams

2026 Teams

USA

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches41175017
Innings39174617
Overs269.159.0299.159.0
Balls----
Maidens8181
Runs12803081474308
Wickets42254425
Avg30.4712.3233.512.32
SR38.4514.1640.7914.16
Eco4.755.224.925.22
BB4444
4w1111
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches41175017
Innings36104410
Not outs8595
Runs496100630100
Balls Faced7289289092
Avg17.71201820
SR68.13108.6970.78108.69
Fours357447
Fifties1010
Sixies82122
Highest52285228
Hundreds0000

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