Nisarg Ketankumar Patel
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nisarg Ketankumar Patel
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|17
|50
|17
|Innings
|39
|17
|46
|17
|Overs
|269.1
|59.0
|299.1
|59.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|1
|8
|1
|Runs
|1280
|308
|1474
|308
|Wickets
|42
|25
|44
|25
|Avg
|30.47
|12.32
|33.5
|12.32
|SR
|38.45
|14.16
|40.79
|14.16
|Eco
|4.75
|5.22
|4.92
|5.22
|BB
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|17
|50
|17
|Innings
|36
|10
|44
|10
|Not outs
|8
|5
|9
|5
|Runs
|496
|100
|630
|100
|Balls Faced
|728
|92
|890
|92
|Avg
|17.71
|20
|18
|20
|SR
|68.13
|108.69
|70.78
|108.69
|Fours
|35
|7
|44
|7
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|8
|2
|12
|2
|Highest
|52
|28
|52
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0