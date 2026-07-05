AI Simulation, CSK vs SRH | Noor Ahmads spin magic seals Chennai’s Chepauk fortress win
Chennai Super Kings keep their playoff hopes alive by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team started off by posting a competitive total on a spin friendly surface. Later, Noor Ahmad bowled an impressive spell which dismantled SRH in the chase.
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International career
Noor Ahmad became known in international cricket for his left-arm wrist spin. He has played in different formats and represented Afghanistan in major tournaments.
ODI
- 2022 – Played his first ODI under Hashmatullah Shahidi’s captaincy in the third match of Afghanistan’s tour of Sri Lanka. Did not take any wickets. Afghanistan lost by four wickets.
- 2023 – Took part in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India. Played against Pakistan and helped Afghanistan win. Took five wickets in four matches with an economy of 4.78.
T20I
- 2022 – Played his first T20I against Zimbabwe on June 14. Took four wickets and won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. Afghanistan defended a total of 125.
- 2024 – Joined Afghanistan’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. Played in the team’s first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal. Took one wicket in the group stage.
Under-19
- 2020 – Played in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at 14 years old. Took seven wickets in five matches with an economy of 3.93.
- 2022 – Played in his second Under-19 World Cup. Took ten wickets in six matches with an economy of 3.94.
Leagues Participation
Noor Ahmad has played in several franchise leagues worldwide. His performances in T20 competitions have helped him gain recognition as a skilled left-arm wrist spinner.
Indian Premier League
After his performance in the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Gujarat Titans bought Noor Ahmad for INR 30 lakhs at the IPL 2022 auction. He did not play that season but made his debut in IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals. He was used as an impact player and took his first IPL wicket, dismissing Sanju Samson. In his third match, he picked up three wickets against Mumbai Indians, finishing the season with 16 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 7.82.
In IPL 2024, he played 10 matches and took 8 wickets with an economy of 8.32. On November 24, 2024, Chennai Super Kings bought him at the IPL 2025 auction for 10 crore INR after a bidding war with Gujarat Titans.
For the 2026 season, Noor Ahmad has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for INR 10 crore.
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Season
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2022
|
Gujarat Titans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2023
|
Gujarat Titans
|
13
|
16
|
7.82
|
3/37
|
2024
|
Gujarat Titans
|
10
|
8
|
8.32
|
-
|
2025
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
14
|
24
|
8.16
|
4/18
|
2026
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL)
Noor Ahmad made his T20 debut in the Shpageeza Cricket League for Mis Ainak Knights in 2019. His first match was against Boost Defenders, where he took one wicket.
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Season
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2019-20
|
Mis Ainak Knights
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
Pakistan Super League (PSL)
He played in the Pakistan Super League for two different teams, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
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Season
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2020-21
|
Karachi Kings
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2021-22
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
Lanka Premier League (LPL)
Noor Ahmad played for Galle Gladiators in the 2021-22 season, taking 8 wickets in 8 matches. He then joined Dambulla Aura for the next two seasons, picking up 15 wickets in 15 games.
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Season
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2021-22
|
Galle Gladiators
|
8
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
2022-23
|
Dambulla Aura
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2023-24
|
Dambulla Aura
|
15
|
15
|
-
|
-
SA20
In the SA20 league, Noor Ahmad delivered his best T20 figures, taking five wickets for 11 runs for Durban Super Giants against Paarl Royals in 2024. He ended the season with 12 wickets in 6 games at an economy of 5.82.
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Season
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2024
|
Durban Super Giants
|
6
|
12
|
5.82
|
5/11
Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Noor Ahmad made his CPL debut for St. Lucia Kings in 2024. He went wicketless in his first match but took three wickets in the next game and was named ‘Player of the Match.’
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Season
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Team
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Matches
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Wickets
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Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2024
|
St. Lucia Kings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
International League T20 (ILT20)
Noor Ahmad played for Warriors in the first ILT20 season in 2023. The franchise wanted to extend his contract, but he chose to play in SA20 instead.
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Season
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2023
|
Warriors
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Big Bash League (BBL)
At 15 years old, Noor Ahmad signed with Melbourne Renegades for the 2020-21 Big Bash League season. He played six matches and took two wickets. In 2022, he played one game for Melbourne Renegades.
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Season
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Team
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Matches
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Wickets
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Economy
|
Best Figures
|
2020-21
|
Melbourne Renegades
|
6
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
2022
|
Melbourne Renegades
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
Domestic career
Noor Ahmad started playing domestic cricket at 14 years old. He played his first match for Kabul in the Ahmad Shah Abdali Four-day Tournament in 2019. He did not score any runs in his first innings but took two wickets in each innings.
In 2020, he played his first List A match for Mis Ainak Region in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament. He bowled one maiden over and took one wicket.
Later, he joined the Big Bash League 2020-21 with Melbourne Renegades. He played six matches and took two wickets. These games helped him gain more experience in competitive cricket.
Records and achievements
Noor Ahmad has earned several awards and set impressive records:
Awards
- Player of the Match in CPL 2024 against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He took three wickets in the next match and won the award again.
- Player of the Match on his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2022, where he took four wickets.
- He debuted in the ODI World Cup on October 23, 2023, against Pakistan in Chennai, becoming the youngest-ever debutant at 18 years old.
Records
- Third-best figures in an innings on T20I debut among full-member nations.
- Seventh teenager to take 3+ wickets in a Cricket World Cup.
Personal life
Noor Ahmad was born on January 3, 2005, in Herat, Afghanistan. He showed great talent in cricket from a young age. He made his debut in First-Class cricket at 14, playing for Kabul Region in April 2019.
Family
Noor Ahmad is the youngest of six siblings. He has three older brothers and three older sisters.
Finance
Noor Ahmad has earned a significant income from cricket. As of 2023, his estimated net worth is $3 million, including earnings from cricket, sponsorships, and investments.
Cars and House
Noor Ahmad does not own a car as of 2024. He lives in the Lakhan district of Khost, Afghanistan, with his family.
Scandals
In February 2024, Noor Ahmad was banned for 12 months from the ILT20 league in the UAE. This was due to a breach of his contract with Sharjah Warriors. He had initially signed for the team but chose to play for Durban Super Giants in the SA20 league instead.
Fans
Noor Ahmad has many fans who admire his skills. After his strong performance on January 17, 2025, in the SA20 tournament, fans celebrated on social media. He took four wickets against Sunrisers Eastern Cape while playing for Durban Super Giants. Noor Ahmad has 300,000 followers on Instagram.