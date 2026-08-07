Nosaina Pokana
bowler
|Full name:
|Nosaina Pokana
|Nationality:
|Papua New Guinea
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|27
|2
|27
|27
|Innings
|21
|26
|3
|27
|26
|Overs
|164.5
|82.5
|53.0
|193.5
|82.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|2
|16
|14
|2
|Runs
|762
|555
|124
|887
|555
|Wickets
|26
|25
|2
|36
|25
|Avg
|29.3
|22.2
|62
|24.63
|22.2
|SR
|38.03
|19.88
|159
|32.3
|19.88
|Eco
|4.62
|6.7
|2.33
|4.57
|6.7
|BB
|3
|3
|1
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|27
|2
|27
|27
|Innings
|15
|11
|3
|19
|11
|Not outs
|6
|6
|2
|8
|6
|Runs
|63
|35
|17
|87
|35
|Balls Faced
|159
|46
|35
|232
|46
|Avg
|7
|7
|17
|7.9
|7
|SR
|39.62
|76.08
|48.57
|37.5
|76.08
|Fours
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|11
|9
|9
|11
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0