Nosaina Pokana

Nosaina Pokana

bowler

Full name:Nosaina Pokana
Nationality:Papua New Guinea
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Papua New Guinea

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches212722727
Innings212632726
Overs164.582.553.0193.582.5
Balls-----
Maidens12216142
Runs762555124887555
Wickets262523625
Avg29.322.26224.6322.2
SR38.0319.8815932.319.88
Eco4.626.72.334.576.7
BB33153
4w00000
5w00010
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches212722727
Innings151131911
Not outs66286
Runs6335178735
Balls Faced159463523246
Avg77177.97
SR39.6276.0848.5737.576.08
Fours30240
Fifties00000
Sixies11011
Highest1199119
Hundreds00000

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