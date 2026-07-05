P Saravan Kumar

P Saravan Kumar

bowler

Full name:P Saravan Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches13
Innings23
Overs20.09.0
Balls--
Maidens12
Runs7686
Wickets07
Avg012.28
SR07.71
Eco3.89.55
BB05
4w00
5w01
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches13
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs011
Balls Faced75
Avg011
SR0220
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest011
Hundreds00

Another Players

Jamal, Jafar

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Khan, Adnan

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K, Easwaran

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Godson, G

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Monish, Karaparambil

Monish, Karaparambil

Saran, T

Saran, T

Yadav, R Sonu

Yadav, R Sonu

Sathvik V P, Amith

Sathvik V P, Amith

Poiyamozhi, M

Poiyamozhi, M

Rokins, P Francis

Rokins, P Francis