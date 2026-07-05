P Saravan Kumar
bowler
|Full name:
|P Saravan Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Overs
|20.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|Runs
|76
|86
|Wickets
|0
|7
|Avg
|0
|12.28
|SR
|0
|7.71
|Eco
|3.8
|9.55
|BB
|0
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|11
|Balls Faced
|7
|5
|Avg
|0
|11
|SR
|0
|220
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0