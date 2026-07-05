Pallegedara Gammahelage Chandima Shas

Pallegedara Gammahelage Chandima Shas

all rounder

Full name:Pallegedara Gammahelage Chandima Shas
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Sebastianites Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches685226
Innings823820
Overs629.3235.056.3
Balls---
Maidens6660
Runs26231071409
Wickets704113
Avg37.4726.1231.46
SR53.9534.3926.07
Eco4.164.557.23
BB753
4w310
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches685226
Innings1175024
Not outs1332
Runs2585704429
Balls Faced55901268443
Avg24.8514.9719.5
SR46.2455.5296.83
Fours2315123
Fifties1432
Sixies481420
Highest1255578
Hundreds200

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