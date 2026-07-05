Pallegedara Gammahelage Chandima Shas
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pallegedara Gammahelage Chandima Shas
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|68
|52
|26
|Innings
|82
|38
|20
|Overs
|629.3
|235.0
|56.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|66
|6
|0
|Runs
|2623
|1071
|409
|Wickets
|70
|41
|13
|Avg
|37.47
|26.12
|31.46
|SR
|53.95
|34.39
|26.07
|Eco
|4.16
|4.55
|7.23
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|68
|52
|26
|Innings
|117
|50
|24
|Not outs
|13
|3
|2
|Runs
|2585
|704
|429
|Balls Faced
|5590
|1268
|443
|Avg
|24.85
|14.97
|19.5
|SR
|46.24
|55.52
|96.83
|Fours
|231
|51
|23
|Fifties
|14
|3
|2
|Sixies
|48
|14
|20
|Highest
|125
|55
|78
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0