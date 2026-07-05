Philip Mustard
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Philip Mustard
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|2
|210
|205
|192
|Innings
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|21.1
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|150
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|150
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|127
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|7.08
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|2
|210
|205
|192
|Innings
|10
|2
|322
|188
|181
|Not outs
|0
|0
|36
|9
|8
|Runs
|233
|60
|8700
|5484
|4229
|Balls Faced
|252
|37
|14712
|0
|3455
|Avg
|23.3
|30
|30.41
|30.63
|24.44
|SR
|92.46
|162.16
|59.13
|0
|122.4
|Fours
|28
|5
|1175
|0
|475
|Fifties
|1
|0
|52
|34
|22
|Sixies
|5
|4
|63
|0
|105
|Highest
|83
|40
|130
|143
|97
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|7
|7
|0