Philip Mustard

Philip Mustard

wicket keeper

Full name:Philip Mustard
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches102210205192
Innings00400
Overs0021.100
Balls-----
Maidens00200
Runs0015000
Wickets00100
Avg0015000
SR0012700
Eco007.0800
BB00100
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches102210205192
Innings102322188181
Not outs003698
Runs23360870054844229
Balls Faced252371471203455
Avg23.33030.4130.6324.44
SR92.46162.1659.130122.4
Fours28511750475
Fifties10523422
Sixies54630105
Highest834013014397
Hundreds00770

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