Ratnarajah Thenurathan
bowler
|Full name:
|Ratnarajah Thenurathan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|2.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|71
|Wickets
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|14.2
|SR
|0
|15.6
|Eco
|7
|5.46
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|9
|6
|Balls Faced
|34
|15
|Avg
|9
|6
|SR
|26.47
|40
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0