Ratnarajah Thenurathan

Ratnarajah Thenurathan

bowler

Full name:Ratnarajah Thenurathan

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaffna Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings13
Overs2.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1471
Wickets05
Avg014.2
SR015.6
Eco75.46
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings23
Not outs12
Runs96
Balls Faced3415
Avg96
SR26.4740
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest94
Hundreds00

Another Players

Kumara, Mahesh

Kumara, Mahesh

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Randika, Ashan

Randika, Ashan

Pathiratne, Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal Last name Pathiratne

Pathiratne, Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal Last name Pathiratne

Miller, David

Miller, David

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Seales, Jayden

Seales, Jayden

Fernando, Asitha

Fernando, Asitha

du Plessis, Faf

du Plessis, Faf