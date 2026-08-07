Richard Seletswane
batsman
|Full name:
|Richard Seletswane
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|4
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|170
|62
|Balls Faced
|188
|57
|Avg
|42.5
|15.5
|SR
|90.42
|108.77
|Fours
|17
|5
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|62
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0