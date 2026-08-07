Richard Seletswane

Richard Seletswane

batsman

Full name:Richard Seletswane
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Sa Emerging

South Africa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches45
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches45
Innings45
Not outs01
Runs17062
Balls Faced18857
Avg42.515.5
SR90.42108.77
Fours175
Fifties20
Sixies11
Highest6227
Hundreds00

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