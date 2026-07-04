Rohit Kumar Paudel

Rohit Kumar Paudel

batsman

Full name:Rohit Kumar Paudel
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches54237227
Innings4161
Overs18.10.524.10.5
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs7021002
Wickets0111
Avg021002
SR051455
Eco3.852.44.132.4
BB0111
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches54237227
Innings53227023
Not outs5282
Runs14744891792525
Balls Faced19473762523402
Avg30.724.4528.925
SR75.7130.0571.02130.59
Fours1174014142
Fifties8393
Sixies25152616
Highest1266112661
Hundreds1010

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