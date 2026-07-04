Rohit Kumar Paudel
batsman
|Full name:
|Rohit Kumar Paudel
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|23
|72
|27
|Innings
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Overs
|18.1
|0.5
|24.1
|0.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|70
|2
|100
|2
|Wickets
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|2
|100
|2
|SR
|0
|5
|145
|5
|Eco
|3.85
|2.4
|4.13
|2.4
|BB
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|23
|72
|27
|Innings
|53
|22
|70
|23
|Not outs
|5
|2
|8
|2
|Runs
|1474
|489
|1792
|525
|Balls Faced
|1947
|376
|2523
|402
|Avg
|30.7
|24.45
|28.9
|25
|SR
|75.7
|130.05
|71.02
|130.59
|Fours
|117
|40
|141
|42
|Fifties
|8
|3
|9
|3
|Sixies
|25
|15
|26
|16
|Highest
|126
|61
|126
|61
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|1
|0