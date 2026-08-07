Ronald Longjam

Ronald Longjam

bowler

Full name:Ronald Longjam
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings81
Overs41.01.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs1844
Wickets10
Avg1840
SR2460
Eco4.484
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings132
Not outs10
Runs28112
Balls Faced80344
Avg23.416
SR34.9927.27
Fours320
Fifties10
Sixies00
Highest5012
Hundreds00

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