Ronald Longjam
bowler
|Full name:
|Ronald Longjam
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|8
|1
|Overs
|41.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|184
|4
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|184
|0
|SR
|246
|0
|Eco
|4.48
|4
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|13
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|281
|12
|Balls Faced
|803
|44
|Avg
|23.41
|6
|SR
|34.99
|27.27
|Fours
|32
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|50
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0