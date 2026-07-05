Sadikur Rahman

Sadikur Rahman

batsman

Full name:Sadikur Rahman
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18188
Innings010
Overs08.00
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs0460
Wickets020
Avg0230
SR0240
Eco05.750
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18188
Innings32188
Not outs200
Runs101626691
Balls Faced165235775
Avg33.8614.7711.37
SR61.574.5121.33
Fours1173010
Fifties310
Sixies652
Highest1595831
Hundreds300

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