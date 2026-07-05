Sadikur Rahman
batsman
|Full name:
|Sadikur Rahman
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|8
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|8.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|46
|0
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|23
|0
|SR
|0
|24
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.75
|0
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|8
|Innings
|32
|18
|8
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|1016
|266
|91
|Balls Faced
|1652
|357
|75
|Avg
|33.86
|14.77
|11.37
|SR
|61.5
|74.5
|121.33
|Fours
|117
|30
|10
|Fifties
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|6
|5
|2
|Highest
|159
|58
|31
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0