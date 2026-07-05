Sandeep Goud

Sandeep Goud

all rounder

Full name:Sandeep Goud
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2024 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches37264826
Innings77147
Overs16.013.043.513.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs89105222105
Wickets0444
Avg026.2555.526.25
SR019.565.7519.5
Eco5.568.075.068.07
BB0222
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches37264826
Innings29163816
Not outs6696
Runs581142743142
Balls Faced7931421068142
Avg25.2614.225.6214.2
SR73.2610069.56100
Fours335415
Fifties3040
Sixies256306
Highest67316731
Hundreds0000

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