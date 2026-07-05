Sandeep Goud
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sandeep Goud
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|26
|48
|26
|Innings
|7
|7
|14
|7
|Overs
|16.0
|13.0
|43.5
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|89
|105
|222
|105
|Wickets
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Avg
|0
|26.25
|55.5
|26.25
|SR
|0
|19.5
|65.75
|19.5
|Eco
|5.56
|8.07
|5.06
|8.07
|BB
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|26
|48
|26
|Innings
|29
|16
|38
|16
|Not outs
|6
|6
|9
|6
|Runs
|581
|142
|743
|142
|Balls Faced
|793
|142
|1068
|142
|Avg
|25.26
|14.2
|25.62
|14.2
|SR
|73.26
|100
|69.56
|100
|Fours
|33
|5
|41
|5
|Fifties
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|25
|6
|30
|6
|Highest
|67
|31
|67
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0