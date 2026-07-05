Sanjit Saha

Sanjit Saha

bowler

Full name:Sanjit Saha
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Legends of Rupganj

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches174012
Innings304012
Overs484.1318.237.3
Balls---
Maidens93190
Runs14231368299
Wickets425411
Avg33.8825.3327.18
SR69.1635.3720.45
Eco2.934.297.97
BB1142
4w240
5w100
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches174012
Innings22264
Not outs1192
Runs1011869
Balls Faced33825625
Avg9.1810.944.5
SR29.8872.6536
Fours1090
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest36315
Hundreds000

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