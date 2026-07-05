Sanjit Saha
bowler
|Full name:
|Sanjit Saha
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|40
|12
|Innings
|30
|40
|12
|Overs
|484.1
|318.2
|37.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|93
|19
|0
|Runs
|1423
|1368
|299
|Wickets
|42
|54
|11
|Avg
|33.88
|25.33
|27.18
|SR
|69.16
|35.37
|20.45
|Eco
|2.93
|4.29
|7.97
|BB
|11
|4
|2
|4w
|2
|4
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|40
|12
|Innings
|22
|26
|4
|Not outs
|11
|9
|2
|Runs
|101
|186
|9
|Balls Faced
|338
|256
|25
|Avg
|9.18
|10.94
|4.5
|SR
|29.88
|72.65
|36
|Fours
|10
|9
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|36
|31
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0