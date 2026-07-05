Sanjula Bandara
bowler
|Full name:
|Sanjula Bandara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|8
|Innings
|11
|11
|6
|Overs
|137.0
|55.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|2
|0
|Runs
|456
|260
|105
|Wickets
|13
|6
|3
|Avg
|35.07
|43.33
|35
|SR
|63.23
|55
|34
|Eco
|3.32
|4.72
|6.17
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|8
|Innings
|9
|13
|1
|Not outs
|1
|4
|0
|Runs
|117
|89
|1
|Balls Faced
|251
|159
|2
|Avg
|14.62
|9.88
|1
|SR
|46.61
|55.97
|50
|Fours
|5
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|31
|16
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0