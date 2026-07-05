Sanjula Bandara

Sanjula Bandara

bowler

Full name:Sanjula Bandara
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Ragama CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7148
Innings11116
Overs137.055.017.0
Balls---
Maidens1620
Runs456260105
Wickets1363
Avg35.0743.3335
SR63.235534
Eco3.324.726.17
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7148
Innings9131
Not outs140
Runs117891
Balls Faced2511592
Avg14.629.881
SR46.6155.9750
Fours570
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest31161
Hundreds000

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