Saqlain Sajib
bowler
|Full name:
|Saqlain Sajib
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|97
|130
|51
|Innings
|1
|168
|129
|50
|Overs
|3.3
|3309.5
|1023.3
|165.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|662
|48
|0
|Runs
|40
|9653
|4481
|1185
|Wickets
|0
|379
|149
|47
|Avg
|0
|25.46
|30.07
|25.21
|SR
|0
|52.39
|41.21
|21.1
|Eco
|11.42
|2.91
|4.37
|7.16
|BB
|0
|15
|7
|4
|4w
|0
|12
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|21
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|97
|130
|51
|Innings
|0
|128
|64
|16
|Not outs
|0
|43
|31
|12
|Runs
|0
|703
|295
|44
|Balls Faced
|0
|2727
|475
|46
|Avg
|0
|8.27
|8.93
|11
|SR
|0
|25.77
|62.1
|95.65
|Fours
|0
|85
|15
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Highest
|0
|47
|31
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0