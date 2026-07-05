Saqlain Sajib

Saqlain Sajib

bowler

Full name:Saqlain Sajib
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches19713051
Innings116812950
Overs3.33309.51023.3165.2
Balls----
Maidens0662480
Runs40965344811185
Wickets037914947
Avg025.4630.0725.21
SR052.3941.2121.1
Eco11.422.914.377.16
BB01574
4w01241
5w02110
10w0300

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches19713051
Innings01286416
Not outs0433112
Runs070329544
Balls Faced0272747546
Avg08.278.9311
SR025.7762.195.65
Fours085152
Fifties0000
Sixies0261
Highest0473111
Hundreds0000

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