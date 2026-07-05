Sello Valintine Kitime
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sello Valintine Kitime
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|Innings
|8
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|127
|63
|Balls Faced
|191
|67
|Avg
|15.87
|9
|SR
|66.49
|94.02
|Fours
|14
|7
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|56
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0