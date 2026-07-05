Sello Valintine Kitime

Sello Valintine Kitime

all rounder

Full name:Sello Valintine Kitime

Teams

2026 Teams

Sa Emerging

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches89
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches89
Innings87
Not outs00
Runs12763
Balls Faced19167
Avg15.879
SR66.4994.02
Fours147
Fifties10
Sixies01
Highest5629
Hundreds00

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