Senarathnage Thevindu Sanjeewa Senaratna

Senarathnage Thevindu Sanjeewa Senaratna

batsman

Full name:Senarathnage Thevindu Sanjeewa Senaratna
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sebastianites Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches67
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs30
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco30
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches67
Innings66
Not outs01
Runs5128
Balls Faced15033
Avg8.55.6
SR3484.84
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2413
Hundreds00

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