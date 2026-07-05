Senarathnage Thevindu Sanjeewa Senaratna
batsman
|Full name:
|Senarathnage Thevindu Sanjeewa Senaratna
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|51
|28
|Balls Faced
|150
|33
|Avg
|8.5
|5.6
|SR
|34
|84.84
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|24
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0