Shunan Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Shunan Ali
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Overs
|11.0
|1.0
|11.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|23
|8
|23
|8
|Wickets
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|23
|0
|23
|0
|SR
|66
|0
|66
|0
|Eco
|2.09
|8
|2.09
|8
|BB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|19
|11
|19
|11
|Balls Faced
|27
|23
|27
|23
|Avg
|19
|0
|19
|0
|SR
|70.37
|47.82
|70.37
|47.82
|Fours
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|11
|17
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0