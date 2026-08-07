Shunan Ali

Shunan Ali

bowler

Full name:Shunan Ali
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2121
Innings2121
Overs11.01.011.01.0
Balls----
Maidens2020
Runs238238
Wickets1010
Avg230230
SR660660
Eco2.0982.098
BB1010
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2121
Innings2121
Not outs1111
Runs19111911
Balls Faced27232723
Avg190190
SR70.3747.8270.3747.82
Fours2020
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest17111711
Hundreds0000

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