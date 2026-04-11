Simarjeet Singh News View all If you are ready to get to know cricket player Simarjeet Singh better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in. EDR vs CDK, Preview | East Delhi Riders to take on Central Delhi Kings in their last league match of DPL 2025 Two top teams, East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings, will face each other in the last league match of their respective campaigns in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. It will be a very crucial game for both teams as the winning side will end up getting placed at the top spot in the tally. Simarjeet Singh AI Simulation, CDK vs WDL | Central Delhi Kings move to table top with five-wicket win against West Delhi Lions Simarjeet Singh CDK vs ODW, Review | Central Delhi Kings beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 12 runs in DPL 2025 Simarjeet Singh CDK vs NDT Preview | New Delhi Tigers and Central Delhi Kings to face each other in fifth DPL 2025 game Simarjeet Singh IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Rockstar Jadeja peppering Punjab to keep CSK alive in playoffs race

International career

Simarjeet Singh's time in international cricket has been short. He had one opportunity in 2021.

June 2021: Simarjeet was named as one of five net bowlers for India's tour of Sri Lanka.

July 2021: After a COVID-19 case in the Indian team, he was added to the main squad for the last two T20I matches. However, he did not play in those games.

Since then, he has not been called up to the Indian squad for any format.

Leagues Participation

Simarjeet Singh has had involvement in a few major leagues, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has played for multiple teams since 2021.

Indian Premier League

Here is a summary of Simarjeet Singh's time in the IPL:

Year Team Matches Played Wickets Best Performance Notes 2021 Mumbai Indians - - - Replaced Arjun Tendulkar for the rest of the season 2022 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 3/26 vs Rajasthan Royals Debut season; economy rate 7.67; bowled 108 balls 2024 Chennai Super Kings 4 5 3/26 vs Rajasthan Royals "Player of the Match" for 3/26; took 5 wickets in 4 matches 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad - - - Bought for Rs 1.50 crore at IPL 2025 auction

In 2024, Simarjeet played 4 matches and took 5 wickets. His best performance was 3/26 against Rajasthan Royals. He became "Player of the Match" for that. For IPL 2025, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.50 crore.

Domestic career

Simarjeet Singh started his career with Delhi in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20 September 2018. He also played his first Ranji Trophy match that same season. His debut wasn’t great, as he took just one wicket in 35 overs. However, he improved over time and became a regular player for Delhi. His pace and performances in domestic cricket led to him joining the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as a net bowler.

In 2024, he played for East Delhi Riders in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 tournament. He finished the season with 18 wickets and earned the Purple Cap. In the DPL final, Simarjeet and Runak Vaghela each took three wickets to help East Delhi Riders win the debut season, defeating South Delhi Superstarz.

Records and achievements

Simarjeet Singh has achieved several milestones in his career:

June 2021: He was selected as one of five net bowlers for India's tour of Sri Lanka. After a COVID-19 case in the team, he was added to the main squad for the last two T20 matches.

2024: Simarjeet helped East Delhi Riders win the first season of the Delhi Premier League. He took 18 wickets and won the Purple Cap.

2024 IPL: He took five wickets for Chennai Super Kings. He also took 3/26 in a match, earning the Player of the Match award.

Personal life

Simarjeet is currently single, and there is little known about his past relationships. He comes from a supportive Sikh family in Delhi. His parents, especially his father, helped him pursue cricket from a young age by enrolling him in a cricket academy.

Finance

In 2024, Simarjeet Singh’s net worth is about INR 2 crores (around USD 240,000). Most of his money comes from his IPL contracts, domestic cricket, and sponsorships. As his career grows, his net worth is likely to increase.

Cars and House

Simarjeet lives in a luxury house in Delhi, which he bought a few years ago. The house is in a prestigious area with great views of the city. It has spacious rooms, a big living and dining area for family and friends, and modern features like a swimming pool and an entertainment area. The exact location of his house is kept private.

Scandals

Simarjeet has not been part of any major scandals.

Fans

He has 72,000 followers on Instagram and enjoys a growing fan base.