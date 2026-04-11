Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh

bowler

Full name:Simarjeet Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):17 January 198(25)
Zodiac Sign:Capricorn
Height:167 cm
Hometown:Delhi, India
Jersey Number:98
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm medium fast
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches132326
Innings222326
Overs369.0168.283.3
Balls---
Maidens6072
Runs1262891626
Wickets422328
Avg30.0438.7322.35
SR52.7143.9117.89
Eco3.425.297.49
BB743
4w610
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches132326
Innings1776
Not outs324
Runs113559
Balls Faced29510413
Avg8.07114.5
SR38.352.8869.23
Fours1340
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest23253
Hundreds000

Simarjeet Singh Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

Simarjeet Singh News

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If you are ready to get to know cricket player Simarjeet Singh better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in.

EDR vs CDK, Preview | East Delhi Riders to take on Central Delhi Kings in their last league match of DPL 2025

EDR vs CDK, Preview | East Delhi Riders to take on Central Delhi Kings in their last league match of DPL 2025

Two top teams, East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings, will face each other in the last league match of their respective campaigns in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. It will be a very crucial game for both teams as the winning side will end up getting placed at the top spot in the tally.

Simarjeet Singh06:59 PM, 20 August, 2025

AI Simulation, CDK vs WDL | Central Delhi Kings move to table top with five-wicket win against West Delhi Lions

Simarjeet Singh05:12 PM, 13 August, 2025

CDK vs ODW, Review | Central Delhi Kings beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 12 runs in DPL 2025

Simarjeet Singh12:20 AM, 04 August, 2025

CDK vs NDT Preview | New Delhi Tigers and Central Delhi Kings to face each other in fifth DPL 2025 game

Simarjeet Singh07:14 PM, 05 May, 2024

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Rockstar Jadeja peppering Punjab to keep CSK alive in playoffs race

International career

Simarjeet Singh's time in international cricket has been short. He had one opportunity in 2021.

  • June 2021: Simarjeet was named as one of five net bowlers for India's tour of Sri Lanka.
  • July 2021: After a COVID-19 case in the Indian team, he was added to the main squad for the last two T20I matches. However, he did not play in those games.

Since then, he has not been called up to the Indian squad for any format.

Leagues Participation

Simarjeet Singh has had involvement in a few major leagues, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has played for multiple teams since 2021.

Indian Premier League

Here is a summary of Simarjeet Singh's time in the IPL:

Year

Team

Matches Played

Wickets

Best Performance

Notes

2021

Mumbai Indians

-

-

-

Replaced Arjun Tendulkar for the rest of the season

2022

Chennai Super Kings

6

4

3/26 vs Rajasthan Royals

Debut season; economy rate 7.67; bowled 108 balls

2024

Chennai Super Kings

4

5

3/26 vs Rajasthan Royals

"Player of the Match" for 3/26; took 5 wickets in 4 matches

2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad

-

-

-

Bought for Rs 1.50 crore at IPL 2025 auction

In 2024, Simarjeet played 4 matches and took 5 wickets. His best performance was 3/26 against Rajasthan Royals. He became "Player of the Match" for that. For IPL 2025, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.50 crore.

Domestic career

Simarjeet Singh started his career with Delhi in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20 September 2018. He also played his first Ranji Trophy match that same season. His debut wasn’t great, as he took just one wicket in 35 overs. However, he improved over time and became a regular player for Delhi. His pace and performances in domestic cricket led to him joining the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as a net bowler.

In 2024, he played for East Delhi Riders in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 tournament. He finished the season with 18 wickets and earned the Purple Cap. In the DPL final, Simarjeet and Runak Vaghela each took three wickets to help East Delhi Riders win the debut season, defeating South Delhi Superstarz.

Records and achievements

Simarjeet Singh has achieved several milestones in his career:

  • June 2021: He was selected as one of five net bowlers for India's tour of Sri Lanka. After a COVID-19 case in the team, he was added to the main squad for the last two T20 matches.
  • 2024: Simarjeet helped East Delhi Riders win the first season of the Delhi Premier League. He took 18 wickets and won the Purple Cap.
  • 2024 IPL: He took five wickets for Chennai Super Kings. He also took 3/26 in a match, earning the Player of the Match award.

Personal life

Simarjeet is currently single, and there is little known about his past relationships. He comes from a supportive Sikh family in Delhi. His parents, especially his father, helped him pursue cricket from a young age by enrolling him in a cricket academy.

Finance

In 2024, Simarjeet Singh’s net worth is about INR 2 crores (around USD 240,000). Most of his money comes from his IPL contracts, domestic cricket, and sponsorships. As his career grows, his net worth is likely to increase.

Cars and House

Simarjeet lives in a luxury house in Delhi, which he bought a few years ago. The house is in a prestigious area with great views of the city. It has spacious rooms, a big living and dining area for family and friends, and modern features like a swimming pool and an entertainment area. The exact location of his house is kept private.

Scandals

Simarjeet has not been part of any major scandals.

Fans

He has 72,000 followers on Instagram and enjoys a growing fan base.

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