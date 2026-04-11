Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
223
SRH
219
bowler
|Full name:
|Simarjeet Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|17 January 198(25)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Capricorn
|Height:
|167 cm
|Hometown:
|Delhi, India
|Jersey Number:
|98
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm medium fast
|Social Media:
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|23
|26
|Innings
|22
|23
|26
|Overs
|369.0
|168.2
|83.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|60
|7
|2
|Runs
|1262
|891
|626
|Wickets
|42
|23
|28
|Avg
|30.04
|38.73
|22.35
|SR
|52.71
|43.91
|17.89
|Eco
|3.42
|5.29
|7.49
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|6
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|23
|26
|Innings
|17
|7
|6
|Not outs
|3
|2
|4
|Runs
|113
|55
|9
|Balls Faced
|295
|104
|13
|Avg
|8.07
|11
|4.5
|SR
|38.3
|52.88
|69.23
|Fours
|13
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|25
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
223
SRH
219
If you are ready to get to know cricket player Simarjeet Singh better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in.
Two top teams, East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings, will face each other in the last league match of their respective campaigns in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. It will be a very crucial game for both teams as the winning side will end up getting placed at the top spot in the tally.
Simarjeet Singh's time in international cricket has been short. He had one opportunity in 2021.
Since then, he has not been called up to the Indian squad for any format.
Simarjeet Singh has had involvement in a few major leagues, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has played for multiple teams since 2021.
Here is a summary of Simarjeet Singh's time in the IPL:
|
Year
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Wickets
|
Best Performance
|
Notes
|
2021
|
Mumbai Indians
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Replaced Arjun Tendulkar for the rest of the season
|
2022
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
6
|
4
|
3/26 vs Rajasthan Royals
|
Debut season; economy rate 7.67; bowled 108 balls
|
2024
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
4
|
5
|
3/26 vs Rajasthan Royals
|
"Player of the Match" for 3/26; took 5 wickets in 4 matches
|
2025
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Bought for Rs 1.50 crore at IPL 2025 auction
In 2024, Simarjeet played 4 matches and took 5 wickets. His best performance was 3/26 against Rajasthan Royals. He became "Player of the Match" for that. For IPL 2025, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.50 crore.
Simarjeet Singh started his career with Delhi in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20 September 2018. He also played his first Ranji Trophy match that same season. His debut wasn’t great, as he took just one wicket in 35 overs. However, he improved over time and became a regular player for Delhi. His pace and performances in domestic cricket led to him joining the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as a net bowler.
In 2024, he played for East Delhi Riders in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 tournament. He finished the season with 18 wickets and earned the Purple Cap. In the DPL final, Simarjeet and Runak Vaghela each took three wickets to help East Delhi Riders win the debut season, defeating South Delhi Superstarz.
Simarjeet Singh has achieved several milestones in his career:
Simarjeet is currently single, and there is little known about his past relationships. He comes from a supportive Sikh family in Delhi. His parents, especially his father, helped him pursue cricket from a young age by enrolling him in a cricket academy.
In 2024, Simarjeet Singh’s net worth is about INR 2 crores (around USD 240,000). Most of his money comes from his IPL contracts, domestic cricket, and sponsorships. As his career grows, his net worth is likely to increase.
Simarjeet lives in a luxury house in Delhi, which he bought a few years ago. The house is in a prestigious area with great views of the city. It has spacious rooms, a big living and dining area for family and friends, and modern features like a swimming pool and an entertainment area. The exact location of his house is kept private.
Simarjeet has not been part of any major scandals.
He has 72,000 followers on Instagram and enjoys a growing fan base.