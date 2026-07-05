Sithembile Langa
bowler
|Full name:
|Sithembile Langa
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|43
|14
|Innings
|64
|43
|13
|Overs
|922.0
|327.4
|43.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|194
|14
|1
|Runs
|2866
|1856
|376
|Wickets
|100
|49
|10
|Avg
|28.66
|37.87
|37.6
|SR
|55.32
|40.12
|26.1
|Eco
|3.1
|5.66
|8.64
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|4
|2
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|43
|14
|Innings
|48
|24
|5
|Not outs
|17
|11
|3
|Runs
|350
|131
|32
|Balls Faced
|899
|227
|31
|Avg
|11.29
|10.07
|16
|SR
|38.93
|57.7
|103.22
|Fours
|50
|11
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|26
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0