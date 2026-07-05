Sithembile Langa

Sithembile Langa

bowler

Full name:Sithembile Langa
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches374314
Innings644313
Overs922.0327.443.3
Balls---
Maidens194141
Runs28661856376
Wickets1004910
Avg28.6637.8737.6
SR55.3240.1226.1
Eco3.15.668.64
BB743
4w420
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches374314
Innings48245
Not outs17113
Runs35013132
Balls Faced89922731
Avg11.2910.0716
SR38.9357.7103.22
Fours50114
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest222613
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Whitehead, Sean

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Pienaar, Obus

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Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Botha, Patrick

Botha, Patrick

Coetzee, Gerald

Coetzee, Gerald

Snyman, Jacques

Snyman, Jacques

Mosehle, Mangaliso

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Motlhoaring, Orapeleng

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng