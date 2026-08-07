Somorjit Salam

Somorjit Salam

bowler

Full name:Somorjit Salam
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches133
Innings133
Overs11.023.06.1
Balls---
Maidens110
Runs5417270
Wickets050
Avg034.40
SR027.60
Eco4.97.4711.35
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches133
Innings222
Not outs101
Runs1613
Balls Faced81313
Avg1313
SR12.546.15100
Fours011
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest1612
Hundreds000

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