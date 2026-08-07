Somorjit Salam
bowler
|Full name:
|Somorjit Salam
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|3
|Overs
|11.0
|23.0
|6.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|54
|172
|70
|Wickets
|0
|5
|0
|Avg
|0
|34.4
|0
|SR
|0
|27.6
|0
|Eco
|4.9
|7.47
|11.35
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|1
|6
|13
|Balls Faced
|8
|13
|13
|Avg
|1
|3
|13
|SR
|12.5
|46.15
|100
|Fours
|0
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|1
|6
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0